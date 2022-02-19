Lee Hodges shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hodges hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hodges had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.