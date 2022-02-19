Lanto Griffin shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.