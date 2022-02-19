Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tway had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Tway chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Tway had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.