Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Bradley chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

Bradley his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.