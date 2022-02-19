  • Keegan Bradley shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Keegan Bradley makes eagle on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley rolls in eagle putt from rough at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Keegan Bradley makes eagle on the par-5 11th hole.