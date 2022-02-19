Bogey-free 4-under 67 by K.H. Lee in the third round at the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 4 under for the round.