  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by K.H. Lee in the third round at the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on No. 11 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.