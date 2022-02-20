  • Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas' nice fairway wood sets up birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.