Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 4th at 12 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 73 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.