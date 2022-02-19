Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.