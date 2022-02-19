Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rahm's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at even for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.