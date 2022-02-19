Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 74th at 2 over Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen's his second shot went 35 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.