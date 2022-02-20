Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Niemann's 85 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.