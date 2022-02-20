  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joaquin Niemann hits his drive at the par-4 10th hole to the fringe 22 feet from the hole. Niemann then makes the putt for eagle to get to 21-under.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's aggressive drive on No. 10 and eagle at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joaquin Niemann hits his drive at the par-4 10th hole to the fringe 22 feet from the hole. Niemann then makes the putt for eagle to get to 21-under.