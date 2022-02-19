Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Vegas chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Vegas sank his approach from 143 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.