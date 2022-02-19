Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Jason Kokrak in the third round at the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kokrak finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kokrak's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.