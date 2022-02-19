James Hahn shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hahn's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hahn's 123 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.