Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

Matsuyama his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.