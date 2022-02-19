  • Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of the The Genesis Invitational 2022, Harry Higgs holes his greenside bunker shot for an eagle at the par-5 17th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Harry Higgs’ brilliant bunker eagle is the Shot of the Day

