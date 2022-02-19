Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Higgs chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.