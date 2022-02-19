Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Hank Lebioda hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.