  • Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.