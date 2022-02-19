Francesco Molinari shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Molinari his second shot went 30 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Molinari's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.