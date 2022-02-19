Erik van Rooyen putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Erik van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, van Rooyen had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.