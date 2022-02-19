Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Genesis Invitational

Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Grillo finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Emiliano Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.