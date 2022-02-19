Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.