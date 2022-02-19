Doc Redman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Redman's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Redman's 128 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.