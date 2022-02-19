Danny Lee shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.