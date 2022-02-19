Collin Morikawa putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day in 5th at 11 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Collin Morikawa hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 first. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

Morikawa stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 199-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.