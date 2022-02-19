  • Collin Morikawa putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's wedge to 5 feet and closing birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.