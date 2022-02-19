Chez Reavie putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Chez Reavie hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the par-5 11th, Chez Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Reavie hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.