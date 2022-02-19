Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hoffman's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.