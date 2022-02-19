  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz drains 18-foot birdie putt at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.