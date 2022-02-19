Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Ortiz's 149 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.