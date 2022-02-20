Cameron Young shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Young finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Young's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Young his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.