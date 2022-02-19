Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tringale hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Tringale missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.