Cameron Smith shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Smith's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 147 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Smith's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.