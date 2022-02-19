  • Cameron Champ putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 18 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.