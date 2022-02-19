Cameron Champ putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Cameron Champ hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-5 11th, Cameron Champ's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Champ chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Champ hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Champ's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.