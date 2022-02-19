Cam Davis comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Davis finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Cam Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.