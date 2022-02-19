C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pan's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.