Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 186 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.