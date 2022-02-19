Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Beau Hossler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

Hossler got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

Hossler tee shot went 241 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hossler's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hossler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.