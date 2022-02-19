Andrew Putnam shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Putnam hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Putnam's 182 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Putnam hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.