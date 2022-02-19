Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Smalley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 70th at even par Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at even-par for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Smalley's his second shot went 168 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 58 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Smalley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Smalley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.