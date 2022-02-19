Alex Noren shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.