Adam Scott shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Scott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Scott had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scott's 166 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Scott's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Scott's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.