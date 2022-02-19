  • Adam Long shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long's pitch sets up birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.