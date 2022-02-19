Adam Long shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Adam Long hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 74th at 2 over Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Long chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Long hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Long's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Long hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.