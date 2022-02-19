Abraham Ancer putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Abraham Ancer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ancer's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ancer's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Ancer chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 under for the round.