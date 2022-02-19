Aaron Wise putts himself to an even-par third round of the Genesis Invitational

In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Wise's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Wise hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.