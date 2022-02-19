Aaron Rai shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

Aaron Rai hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 50th at 3 under Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under, Cameron Young is in 2nd at 16 under, and Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Rai chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rai chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Rai had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rai's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Rai had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Rai's tee shot went 258 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rai's 74 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rai hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.