Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schauffele's 195 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.