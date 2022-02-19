  • Xander Schauffele shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.