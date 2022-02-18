Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Zalatoris's 144 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.