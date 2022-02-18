  • Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Will Zalatoris makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 16 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Will Zalatoris makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.