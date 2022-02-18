Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Vince Whaley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 76th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Whaley's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Whaley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.