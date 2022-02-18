Viktor Hovland putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Viktor Hovland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hovland's 181 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.