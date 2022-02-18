Troy Merritt shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Troy Merritt hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.