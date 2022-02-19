Tony Finau finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 69-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.