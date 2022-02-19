  • Tony Finau finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Tony Finau makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau drains putt for birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Tony Finau makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.