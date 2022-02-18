  • Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

