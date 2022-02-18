Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hoge's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Hoge hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to even-par for the round.