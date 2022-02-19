Thomas Pieters finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Thomas Pieters hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pieters finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Pieters hit his 192 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pieters to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Pieters chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pieters to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Pieters's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pieters to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Pieters chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pieters to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pieters reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pieters to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pieters's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.